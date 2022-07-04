Ajay Devgn Announces Fourth Directorial Bholaa, Kaithi Remake to Premiere on March 30

After Runway 34, Ajay Devgn has once again donned the director’s hat, this time for the high-octane, strongly-emotional drama Bholaa. The film which also stars Ajay along with Tabu is going to be the actor’s fourth directorial venture. The previous films he directed were Runway 34, U, Me Aur Hum and Shivaay. Ajay is set to finish the principal photography on his fourth directorial Bholaa by August 20.

Asked how he managed to shoot the film so quickly post the release of his April release Runway 34, Devgn smiles and says, “Well the preparation was done earlier on. It was just a question of getting behind the camera again and saying the three magic words-Lights, camera, action!”

For the uninitiated, Bholaa is the remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi which was released in 2019. It was directed by Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Karthi starred in the original film along with Narain and Dheena.

Meanwhile, it is also being reported that the actor has already planned a sequel even before wrapping up the shoot of the first part. According to a report in MidDay, Ajay Devgn has already greenlit the sequel of Bholaa even though the shoot of the first part has not been wrapped. The report also mentions that while the basic storyline for Bholaa is based on Kaithi, there are two important characters- one of whom would be essayed by Tabu- that have been added to the narrative.

A source quoted by the daily revealed, “While Bholaa comes with its own set of changes, the sequel will not be a remake of Kaithi 2. Ajay’s titular character will remain the driving force in the second instalment. Plus, the creative team will take forward the journeys of the two characters that they will introduce in the first film. The climax of Bholaa has been designed in a way that it sets the foundation for the next story. The scripting of the second part has begun.”

Bholaa is set for a theatrical release on 30th March 2023.

