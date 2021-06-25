Ajay Devgn Announces Hindi Remake of Telugu Hit 'Naandhi' With Producer Dil Raju

Ajay Devgn has announced the Hindi remake of the 2021 Telugu-language crime courtroom drama ‘Naandhi’. On Friday, the actor took to his Instagram account to make the announcement by saying “time to share an important story with all." In his post, Ajay also informed that renowned south film producer Dil Raju will bankroll the remake. ‘Naandhi’ follows the life of Surya Prakash (Allari Naresh), an under-trial prisoner who is falsely accused of murder, awaiting judgement.

Released on 19 February 2021, Naandhi opened to highly positive reviews. Apart from Allari Naresh, the film features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Priyadarshi, Harish Uthaman, Vinay Varma, and Praveen play supporting roles.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is also gearing up for his web debut with Disney+ Hotstar’s Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. The actor, who is popular for his on-screen portrayal of a policeman, will be seen playing an intense and gritty cop in the series. While announcing the series, he called it “the crime thriller of the year” and mentioned that “this one’s going to be ‘killer.’”

Ajay also has extended cameo roles in a few upcoming films namely ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘RRR’. He also has Boney Kapoor’s Maidaan in his kitty. Directed by Amit Ravindrenath Sharma, Maidaan is a biographical sports drama inspired by Syed Abdul Rahim, who was regarded as the architect of Indian football. Ajay Devgn plays the protagonist in the movie while actress Priyamani has been cast as the female lead.

