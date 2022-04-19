Ajay Devgn Announces Next Action Drama 'Bholaa', Film to Release on March 30, 2023

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his directorial venture Runway 34. the film will hit the theatres on April 29. Amid the wait, the actor has already announced his next action venture, Bholaa. Taking to his official social media handle, Devgn shared a post and revealed that the film will be out on March 30, next year. This is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi.

The film also has the powerhouse Tabu in a pivotal role of a super-cop. And, there are dangerous twists & turns at every single plot point. Produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Tseries Films, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures, Bholaa directed by Dharmendra Sharma will release on March 30, 2023.

Sharing the post, he wrote, “Proudly announcing my next venture Bholaa, releasing on March 30th, 2023.”

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh beside him. The movie is directed and produced by Devgn, marking his third time as a director. The movie is backed by Ajay Devgn FFilms and Panorama Studios. Other producers include Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini, and Jay Kanujia.

Apart from this, he also shared an update on Singham 3 recently. As reported by Film Companion in a recent interview, Ajay Devgn talked about Singham 3 and stated, “I think it should happen by the end of the year. So, we will start shooting. Currently, it is on the scripting level… Rohit (Shetty) comes and tells me the basic idea about what we are going to work on and that’s it. Then when he finishes, he comes over and then certainly we chat over it.”

