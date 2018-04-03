English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ajay Devgn Announces Punjabi Remake Of Singham; See Tweet
Ajay Devgn, who starred in the Hindi version of the film, made the announcement on his birthday on Monday.
A file photo of Ajay Devgn.
Singham, which was first made in the southern film industry, followed by Bollywood, is now set to get a Punjabi remake with Parmish Verma in the lead role. It will release next year.
Ajay Devgn, who starred in the Hindi version of the film, made the announcement on his birthday on Monday. He is presenting the Punjabi film, which is being produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.
"Punjab da sher (Tiger of Punjab) Parmish Verma, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak," Ajay tweeted.
Parmish, who will play the title role, is known for singing Punjabi numbers like Gaal ni kadni and Shada.
Parmish took to his Instagram and shared the same poster.
"Mere layi bahut maan wali gal hai, south te Bollywood wich blockbuster hit film 'Singham' di Punjabi remake with mainu Singham play karan da mauka mil rea hai. (It is an honour that I am getting to star in the Punjabi remake of Bollywood and south industry's blockbuster hit 'Singham'). Main Waheguru da shukana karna chahunda haan. Apni family te har ik fan, supporter nu mubarak deni chahunda haan. (I would like to thank Waheguru, my family and all my fans)."
The Hindi version of Singham is directed by Rohit Shetty. The story followed an honest and valiant police officer named Bajirao Singham (Ajay), who fights against injustice.
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
Ajay Devgn, who starred in the Hindi version of the film, made the announcement on his birthday on Monday. He is presenting the Punjabi film, which is being produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.
"Punjab da sher (Tiger of Punjab) Parmish Verma, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak," Ajay tweeted.
Punjab Da Sher@ParmishVerma @KumarMangat @AbhishekPathakk @ADFfilms @PanoramaMovies @OmjeeGroup pic.twitter.com/PnfmPf1YHG— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 2, 2018
Parmish, who will play the title role, is known for singing Punjabi numbers like Gaal ni kadni and Shada.
Parmish took to his Instagram and shared the same poster.
"Mere layi bahut maan wali gal hai, south te Bollywood wich blockbuster hit film 'Singham' di Punjabi remake with mainu Singham play karan da mauka mil rea hai. (It is an honour that I am getting to star in the Punjabi remake of Bollywood and south industry's blockbuster hit 'Singham'). Main Waheguru da shukana karna chahunda haan. Apni family te har ik fan, supporter nu mubarak deni chahunda haan. (I would like to thank Waheguru, my family and all my fans)."
The Hindi version of Singham is directed by Rohit Shetty. The story followed an honest and valiant police officer named Bajirao Singham (Ajay), who fights against injustice.
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
-
Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Whiten Your Teeth at Home With These Kitchen Ingredients
- BCCI Extends Ratnakar Shetty's Contract Till June 30
- John Abraham's Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran Will Now Release On May 4
- Amitabh Bachchan Sings For Movie Despite Medical Procedures; See Pics
- Indian Spielberg Fans Deserve Ready Player One; Warner Bros Must Deliver