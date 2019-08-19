Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ajay Devgn Begins Shooting for Amit Sharma’s Next Maidaan

Directed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan will also star National Award-winner Keerthy Suresh and is expected to release in 2020.

News18.com

Updated:August 19, 2019, 2:25 PM IST
Ajay Devgn. (Image: Instagram)
Ajay Devgn has begun shooting for Amit Sharma’s (of Badhaai Ho fame) next film Maidaan, which will chronicle the best years Indian football.

Devgn took to Twitter on Monday morning to share film’s poster, which has a globe made of a football with "The golden era of Indian football 1952-1962" written on it. "Maidaan kicks off today," Devgn captioned the image. 

Sharma's film is notably based on the legendary former player Syed Abdul Rahim, who was also Indian national football team’s coach and manager from 1950 until his death in 1963. He is widely regarded as the architect of the modern Indian football, reports IANS.

Presented by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor, Maidaan is being jointly produced by Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta. It will also star National Award-winner Keerthy Suresh and is expected to release in 2020.

However, before Maidaan, Devgn has a slew of other interesting films in various stages of production. He will first be seen alongside  Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha in Hansal Mehta’s Turram Khan. Then there is Om Raut’s Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior in which Saif Ali Khan will play the antagonist to his hero. Finally, there is Abhishek Dudhaiya’s multi-starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India, which will also star Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra and Rana Daggubati in important roles.

