Ajay Devgn begins shooting for Taanaji The Unsung Warrior
Ajay Devgn was last seen in Raid that was a box office success.
Image credits: Raid
Actor Ajay Devgn has started shooting for Om Raut's film Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior.
The 49-year-old actor on Tuesday took to Twitter to share the first picture from the 'muhurat' shot as he kickstarted the shooting.
In the image, Ajay can be seen conducting a prayer with Raut.
The Raid actor will play the role of Subedar Taanaji Malusare, a military leader in the army of Shivaji and also the founder of the Maratha Empire in 17th century India in the film.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, epic drama Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior is scheduled to release on November 29, 2019.
Taanaji Shoot Begins@TaanajiTheFilm pic.twitter.com/8lJnNDEWnA— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 25, 2018
