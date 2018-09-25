GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ajay Devgn begins shooting for Taanaji The Unsung Warrior

Ajay Devgn was last seen in Raid that was a box office success.

IANS

Updated:September 25, 2018, 6:14 PM IST
Image credits: Raid
Actor Ajay Devgn has started shooting for Om Raut's film Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior.

The 49-year-old actor on Tuesday took to Twitter to share the first picture from the 'muhurat' shot as he kickstarted the shooting.

In the image, Ajay can be seen conducting a prayer with Raut.





The Raid actor will play the role of Subedar Taanaji Malusare, a military leader in the army of Shivaji and also the founder of the Maratha Empire in 17th century India in the film.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, epic drama Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior is scheduled to release on November 29, 2019.
