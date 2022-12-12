Ajay Devgn Believes 'Star-System' Has Got Nothing to Do With Film's Failure, Says 'There Are Many...'

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 has done wonders at the Box Office amidst a host of other films that failed despite being headlines by prominent stars of the industry. Whether it was Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha or Akshay Kumar in Raksha Bandhan, the industry and Trade pundits are still trying to figure out the cause behind this ruckus. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn fervently believes that the star system has nothing to do with a film’s performance when gauged through commercial parameters

In an interview with ETimes, Ajay Devgn explained that success and failure have lots of inherent aspects to it and a good story certainly doesn’t guarantee a whammy at the Box Office. The Singham actor stated, “A film must be seen in totality. The script, the stars, the supporting cast, the technicians, each aspect contributes to make a film worthwhile. I would not subscribe to the view that only a great story will make a film a box office juggernaut. If many of our films have failed it is not because the star-system has let it down."

Continuing about his point of view, Ajay Devgn expressed that perhaps the stars have taken their audience for granted. He said, “We could have (I’m including myself also) failed to tell the right story with the right treatment and bring joy to an audience. Maybe as stars we had become complacent; maybe as makers we had started to take an audience for granted. There are many variables for success and there are many, many variables for failure. To pin-point that stars alone failed is incorrect. While a great story told well brings ‘joy’, seeing stars enact the roles also brings credibility to the table."

Drishyam 2 was directed by Abhishek Pathak, who has also penned its screenplay. It featured Ajay Devgn in the role of a protective father. The sequel to the 2015 film also starred an impressive supporting cast of Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna, among others.

