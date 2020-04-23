MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar Plan To Turn Raid Film Into Franchise, Sequel In Works

Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar Plan To Turn Raid Film Into Franchise, Sequel In Works

Producer Bhushan Kumar confirmed a sequel for the 2018 movie Raid with a possible franchise.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 12:23 PM IST
After the success of the 2018 hit film Raid, a franchise is said to be in the works. Actor Ajay Devgn and producer Bhushan Kumar are said to have collaborated on various projects, including a Raid sequel and the upcoming Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

The two last worked together in the 2019 blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

The Raj Kumar Gupta directed crime-drama was based on the real-life longest running income tax raid in the '80s. Ajay Devgn's character as Amay Patnaik, the no-nonsense IRS officer, garnered praises for his performance and the film was appreciated for its intense narrative and dialogues.

Confirming the news in a Mirror report, Bhushan Kumar said, "It will be a huge multi-film franchise and Ajay ji and I, along with Kumar Mangat Ji, are looking to take Raid forward. The script of Part 2 is being developed. Since the original was a much-loved film, the sequel is a huge responsibility. After the super success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, there’s a lot of pressure on this collaboration to live up to the expectation. We have always aimed at creating high concept films.”

Raid also starred Ileana D'Cruz and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles.

A close source further revealed details about the project and said, “The franchise seeks to bring into the public eye heroes who work closely with intelligence agencies to track white-collar crimes. To this day, nobody knows the identity of the officer on whom Ajay’s Amay was modeled. Raid 2 will also be a tribute to men who don’t wear the uniform.”

