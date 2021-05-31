Ajay Devgn Buys Sprawling Bungalow Worth Around Rs 60 Crore in Juhu

Bollywood celebrities and their penchant for exotic bungalows are not new. The recent addition to the long list of celebs such as Alia Bhatt, Jahnvi Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Amitabh Bachchan, who have lately purchased new properties, is B-Town’s Singham, Ajay Devgn. Reportedly, Ajay has bought a new bungalow worth Rs 60 crore in Juhu, nearby to his existing house Shanti, in the Kapole Co-operative Housing Society.

As per The Times of India, Kajol and Ajay were looking for a new home for the past one year and finally found the property spread over 590 sq yards in the very lane they currently reside. The deal was struck in the month of November-December last year. The house earlier belonged to the late Pushpa Valia. It was quite a remarkable deal as its existing rate is around Rs 65 to 70 crore, but Ajay may have got it a discounted offer due to the pandemic.

The actor has already taken possession of the property and has even started with renovation work.

On the work front, the actor has recently forayed into the digital space with his crime-drama series, Rudra-The Edge of Darkness. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, it is a remake of the Idris Elba-starrer British series Luther.

Next, the actor has several big flicks in the pipeline. He will collaborate with Big B for his upcoming directorial movie Mayday whose shooting has already begun. It also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Angira Dhar in significant roles. It is slated to release next year in April. Ajay will also woo the audience with Raid 2, the sequel to his blockbuster Raid. Helmed by Rajkumar Gupta, the story will be based on true incidents. It is expected to see the light of the day later in the year.

