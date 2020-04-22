MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Ajay Devgn Calls Aarogya Setu 'Personal Bodyguard', Narendra Modi Endorses Actor's Statement

Image of Ajay Devgn, courtesy of Instagram

Image of Ajay Devgn, courtesy of Instagram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi quoted Ajay Devgn's tweet and said that the Aarogya Setu app is there to protect the citizens.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 9:29 PM IST
On Wednesday, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn posted a tweet in praise of the Aarogya Setu app. He wrote, "Dhanyawad

@PMOIndia @narendramodi for creating a personal bodyguard for every Indian to fight COVID-19. #SetuMeraBodyguard hai aur aapka bhi. Download @SetuAarogya now!"

He can be seen talking about the benefits of the app in the video he posted. Soon after his post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi quoted Devgn's tweet and said, "Well said @ajaydevgn. Aarogya Setu protects us, our family and the nation. Download the App and strengthen the fight against COVID-19."

The app is aimed at informing citizens about "best practices and relevant advisories pertaining to the containment of COVID-19".

The app primarily helps users identify if they are at risk of coronavirus infection by asking if they have even by mistake come in contact with a COVID-19 infected person.

Users can access information in 11 languages while using the app. To use Aarogya Setu app, you will have to provide your location, Bluetooth, and data sharing permission.

The government has been on a drive to popularise the app and has explained that adequate precautions have been taken with regard to privacy.

