Ajay Devgn Celebrates 49th Birthday With Kajol In Paris; See Pictures

Ajay Devgn turned 49 on Monday and posted a photograph of himself along with wife Kajol and children Nysa and Yu

News18.com

Updated:April 3, 2018, 12:42 PM IST
Ajay Devgn Celebrates 49th Birthday With Kajol In Paris; See Pictures
Image: Instagram/ Ajay Devgn
Actor Ajay Devgn celebrated his birthday in Paris with his family and close friends. Ajay turned 49 on Monday and posted a photograph of himself along with his wife Kajol and children Nysa and Yug, his Taarzan: The Wonder Car co-actor Vatsal Sheth and his wife Ishita Dutta.

"Fêtes d'anniversaire à Paris. (Birthday parties in Paris)," Ajay captioned the image.

On the acting front, Ajay, who was recently seen in Raid, has three films in his kitty-- Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior, Total Dhamaal and a yet-untitled romantic-comedy film, which also features Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu.

In Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior, he will essay the title role of Subedar Taanaji Malusare -- a military leader in the army of Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire in 17th century India.

See the pictures below:







(With IANS inputs)

