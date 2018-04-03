English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ajay Devgn Celebrates 49th Birthday With Kajol In Paris; See Pictures
Ajay Devgn turned 49 on Monday and posted a photograph of himself along with wife Kajol and children Nysa and Yu
Image: Instagram/ Ajay Devgn
Actor Ajay Devgn celebrated his birthday in Paris with his family and close friends. Ajay turned 49 on Monday and posted a photograph of himself along with his wife Kajol and children Nysa and Yug, his Taarzan: The Wonder Car co-actor Vatsal Sheth and his wife Ishita Dutta.
"Fêtes d'anniversaire à Paris. (Birthday parties in Paris)," Ajay captioned the image.
On the acting front, Ajay, who was recently seen in Raid, has three films in his kitty-- Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior, Total Dhamaal and a yet-untitled romantic-comedy film, which also features Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu.
In Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior, he will essay the title role of Subedar Taanaji Malusare -- a military leader in the army of Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire in 17th century India.
See the pictures below:
(With IANS inputs)
