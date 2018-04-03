Ajay Devgn Celebrates 49th Birthday With Kajol In Paris; See Pictures

Actor Ajay Devgn celebrated his birthday in Paris with his family and close friends. Ajay turned 49 on Monday and posted a photograph of himself along with his wife Kajol and children Nysa and Yug, his Taarzan: The Wonder Car co-actor Vatsal Sheth and his wife Ishita Dutta."Fêtes d'anniversaire à Paris. (Birthday parties in Paris)," Ajay captioned the image.On the acting front, Ajay, who was recently seen in Raid, has three films in his kitty-- Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior, Total Dhamaal and a yet-untitled romantic-comedy film, which also features Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu.In Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior, he will essay the title role of Subedar Taanaji Malusare -- a military leader in the army of Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire in 17th century India.See the pictures below:(With IANS inputs)