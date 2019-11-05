Ajay Devgn Celebrates 9 Years of Breaking Fingers with Golmaal 3

Ajay Devgn has a number of successful films attached to his name. One of the most popular films that his name is often associated with is that of the Golmaal film series. Golmaal has become a brand name with a new installment being released every few years. What makes each film special is that it introduces a new setting with new characters. On Tuesday, Ajay Devgn celebrated 9 years of Golmaal 3.

In the third installment, Ajay Devgn appears as a strong and angry Gopal who makes his way through the film breaking any and every finger pointed at him. Keeping his character in mind, Ajay Devgn celebrated 9 years of Golmaal 3 on Twitter. In the tweet, he also teased that now his co-stars are even more afraid of showing him their finger.

Golmaal 3, directed by Rohit Shetty, was a commercial success but received mixed reviews. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade, and Kareena Kapoor. The film centered around the rivalry between Ajay Devgn alongside Shreyas Talpade and the remainder of the film's cast.

Golmaal 3 also received backlash from The Indian Stammering Association for its portrayal and ridicule of Laxman played by Shreyas Talpade. The character was seen suffering from a stammer and was ridiculed for it throughout the film.

