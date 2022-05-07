Ajay Devgn Confirms 'De De Pyaar De' Sequel Is Happening: 'They're Writing the Script'

Before intriguing us with their performances in their latest release Runway 34, Ajay Devgn, and Rakul Preet Singh have entertained us in Akiv Ali’s romantic comedy De De Pyaar De, which released in 2019. The film, which won millions and made fans fall in love with the storyline, will now have a sequel. Yes, you heard that right. After making his fans wait for almost three years, Ajay has finally confirmed the same, while promoting his latest mystery drama Runway 34. In conversation with the Bollywood Hungama, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor even revealed that the script is in progress.

Although, Ajay didn’t reveal any specific dates, but has surely given a hint that we all can enjoy the next part of the De De Pyaar De franchise. The story written by Luv Ranjan features Ajay, Rakul, and Tabu in the lead role, and marks the directorial debut for Akiv. The movie follows the story of Ashish (Ajay), a 50-year-old non-resident Indian and would-be divorcé; who decides to marry a young woman who is almost half his age, Ayesha (Rakul). However, they both face difficulties when Ashish’s ex-wife Manjana (Tabu), and his kids are introduced to his girlfriend. Apart from Ajay, Rakul, and Tabu, the movie featured Jaaved Jaaferi, Jimmy Sheirgill, Alok Nath, and Kumud Mishra.

While confirming the sequel, Bollywood Hungama quoted the actor as saying, “I think they are writing the script. Let’s see when.”

Coming back to Ajay’s latest release, Runway 34 is backed and helmed by Ajay himself. Apart from Ajay and Rakul, the film features veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan in a prominent role. In the film, De De Pyar De stars play the roles of co-pilots, who land in legal trouble after an incident on the flight. The film, which witnessed its theatrical release on April 29, is bagging much love from fans and critics.

On the work front, The Bhuj: The Pride of India actor will be next seen in the sports film, Maidaan, which will hit the theatres worldwide on 3 June 2022. He also has ‘Thank God,’ which will also feature Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the pivotal roles, Drishyam 2 with Tabu and Shriya Saran, and Bholaa, which is a Hindi adaptation of the Tamil film, Kaithi.

