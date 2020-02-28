English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Ajay Devgn Confirms He Will be in Hindi Remake of Kaithi

Earlier it had been reported that Ajay Devgn was in to play South star Karthi's role in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Kaithi'. On Friday, Devgn took to Twitter to confirm it.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: February 28, 2020, 3:09 PM IST
Actor Ajay Devgn on Friday confirmed that he will star in the remake of the Tamil movie Kaithi.

"Yes, I'm doing the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kaithi. Releases on February 12, 2021. @RelianceEnt @DreamWarriorpic @ADFFilms @Shibasishsarkar #SRPrakashbabu @prabhu_sr @Meena_Iyer," Ajay tweeted.

The film is set to release on February 12, 2021.

Kaithi revolves around an ex-convict who is on his way to meet his daughter for the first time. He is accompanied by an injured police officer and, before he reaches his destination, he has to face a gang of drug lords.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Tamil original, which starred Karthi in the lead role, received positive reviews from critics and worked well at the box office.

The film will be co-produced by Reliance Entertainment along with the Chennai-based film company Dream Warrior Pictures, founded by brothers S.R. Prakashbabu and S.R. Prabhu.

Prabhu had said that Kaithi is a film with "no heroine, no songs and 100 per cent action".

"Released with all these odds on the Diwali festival day, Kaithi came out as a box office blockbuster among the family audience in South. We're delighted to join hands with Reliance Entertainment for the Bollywood remake. This high-octane film will surely entertain the audience pan India," Prabhu had said.

