Ajay Devgn Congratulates Akshay Kumar On Completing 30 Years in Bollywood: ‘Hope You Set New Records’

The Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar has achieved the milestone of completing 30 years in the world of Hindi cinema. The actor was recently obliged with a special surprise as Yash Raj Films dedicated a special Prithviraj poster to him. While fans have been wishing the Housefull actor this big achievement, his co-star in many films Ajay Devgn too marked the occasion and penned a sweet wish for Akshay.

Taking to Twitter, the Runway34 actor wrote, “Congratulations Akki. 30 years in cinema and several more decades to come. Hope you set new records. Will always be there rooting and cheering for you.”

Congratulations Akki. 30 years in cinema and several more decades to come. Hope you set new records. Will always be there rooting & cheering for you 👏@akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/H4gOyNh6Qr— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 5, 2022

Replying to Ajay Devgn’s tweet, Akshay Kumar wrote: “Thank you brother, lucky to have supportive peers like you. Much love." Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar have co-starred in films like Khakee, Insan, Suhaag and Sooryavanshi.

Akshay and Ajay are two good friends, and they don’t shy away from giving shout-outs to each other. Earlier last week, Akshay Kumar tweeted and reviewed Ajay Devgn’s directorial Runway 34: “Just watched Runway 34. Bhai Ajay Devgn mazaa aa gaya kasam se. What a thriller, what superb vfx, brilliant acting, and direction. Amitabh Bachchan Sir effortless as always and Rakul Preet. I wish the greatest luck to the team. May the film get its due."

Just watched #Runway34. Bhai @ajaydevgn mazaa aa gaya kasam se. What a thriller, what superb vfx, brilliant acting and direction. @SrBachchan Sir effortless as always and @Rakulpreet 👏👏 I wish greatest luck to the team. May the film get its due. 👍🏻— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 28, 2022

Speaking about the work front for Akshay, the actor has an exciting lineup of films ahead. The actor was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey, which didn’t work well at the box office. Next, he has Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar lined up in the pipeline. The actor’s film Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar will be released in cinemas on June 3, 2022.

His lineup of films includes Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez, Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, Oh My God! 2 and Mission Cindrella. Akshay will also be seen in an untitled film with Radhika Madan. It is the Hindi remake of Surya’s Soorarai Pottru.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.