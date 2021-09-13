Ajay Devgn Dedicates Special Instagram Post to Son Yug on His 11th Birthday

Bollywood actor and producer Ajay Devgn dedicated a special Instagram post to his son Yug Devgan on Monday. The youngest child of Kajol and Ajay, Yug turned 11 on September 13. The 52-year-old actor posted a picture of his son where he is seen lying on a black net-like surface. Ajay accompanied the picture with a caption that read, “Happy birthday boy. Happy times mean just being around you Yug Will wait for you to wake up and blow the candles out.” The picture has received over 2,09,960 since it was shared earlier today, as fans and followers wished the star kid.

Kajol and Ajay welcomed their son Yug in 2010, who also became the younger sibling of Nysa Devgan. Besides being an artist, Ajay is also a doting father who frequently shares glimpses of his children on social media. Earlier in April, the actor posted a picture with daughter Nysa to wish her a happy birthday. Ajay and Nysa were all smiles for the camera in the portrait that captured the moment shared by father and daughter.

Wishing Nysa a happy 18th birthday, the actor wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday, dearest Nysa. Small joys like this are the only ‘break’ in stressful times like these. Also, a sincere prayer for all those who need healing.”

Meanwhile, actress Kajol also often shares pictures with her kids on her Instagram handle. In an earlier post from June, Kajol and Yug were seen all masked-up as they posed for a selfie. Describing the look of mother and son, Kajol wrote in the caption, “The masked bandits.”

In his Instagram post from 2020, Ajay had shared a series of pictures that showed Yug planting a tree on his 10th birthday. Yug was dressed in a red t-shirt and pants as he planted a tree.

The actor wrote in the caption, “Working towards a Green tomorrow. Cannot ask for more. Happy Birthday Yug. And, lots more to come.”

