English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ajay Devgn Defends Alok Nath, Says 'De De Pyaar De' Was Shot Before #MeToo Accusations
'De De Pyaar De', features Alok Nath was accused of sexual harassment by TV producer Vinta Nanda a couple of months ago.
A still of Ajay Devgn and Alok Nath from the trailer of 'De De Pyaar De' (YouTube)
Loading...
Ajay Devgn turns a year older today, and as a treat to his fans on his 50th birthday, the Singham actor unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film De De Pyaar De. The film also features Alok Nath who was accused of sexual harassment by TV producer Vinta Nanda a couple of months ago.
At the trailer launch of the film, when De De Pyaar De producer Luv Ranjan was quizzed about Nath, Ajay intervened saying, "This is not the right place to talk about it." Adding more to it, PTI quoted Ajay as saying, "And jinki aap baat kar rahe hai woh film uske pehle complete hui (the film was completed before the allegations surfaced against the concerned person)."
Talking about the trailer, the film promises to be a fun-filled ride into middle-age crisis, at the cost of Ajay's character. The film revisits the trope of an older man falling in love with a younger woman but will seek to differ on the basis of some strong character performances by Alok Nath and Jimmy Sheirgill.
The trailer opens with Ajay meeting with a shrink (Jaffrey), since he believes he is in love with a girl half his age, played by Rakul Preet. Love blossoms fast between the two and Ajay takes her home to the family-- a domineering father, a doting mother and two misbehaved and foul mouthed kids. The whole family can't help but address the elephant in the room--the age difference. Enter Tabu, his ex-wife, and things go for a spin.
Ajay is caught between his loyalty for Rakul Preet and Tabu, while he tries to move away from his ever-vigilant and sarcastic family.
Directed by Akiv Ali, the film releases on May 17.
At the trailer launch of the film, when De De Pyaar De producer Luv Ranjan was quizzed about Nath, Ajay intervened saying, "This is not the right place to talk about it." Adding more to it, PTI quoted Ajay as saying, "And jinki aap baat kar rahe hai woh film uske pehle complete hui (the film was completed before the allegations surfaced against the concerned person)."
Talking about the trailer, the film promises to be a fun-filled ride into middle-age crisis, at the cost of Ajay's character. The film revisits the trope of an older man falling in love with a younger woman but will seek to differ on the basis of some strong character performances by Alok Nath and Jimmy Sheirgill.
The trailer opens with Ajay meeting with a shrink (Jaffrey), since he believes he is in love with a girl half his age, played by Rakul Preet. Love blossoms fast between the two and Ajay takes her home to the family-- a domineering father, a doting mother and two misbehaved and foul mouthed kids. The whole family can't help but address the elephant in the room--the age difference. Enter Tabu, his ex-wife, and things go for a spin.
Ajay is caught between his loyalty for Rakul Preet and Tabu, while he tries to move away from his ever-vigilant and sarcastic family.
Directed by Akiv Ali, the film releases on May 17.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Malaika Arora Oozes Elegance in a Stunning White Bow Dress
- Urvashi Rautela Slams Video Which Claimed Boney Kapoor Touched Her Inappropriately
- PUBG Mobile Prime, Prime Plus Subscriptions Go Live: Everything You Need to Know
- PUBG Teases New Moon Map, Level 4 Armour And More
- India Pulls Off Impressive Feat With EMISAT Launch Aboard ISRO’s PSLV-C45
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results