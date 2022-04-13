Ajay Devgn Did Some ‘Wild Things’ in His Youth Because Law Was Very Lenient

Known for his disciplined image and calm demeanour, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has done some “wild things” in his youth. We aren’t saying this, he himself has revealed it. Ajay is on a promotional spree for his upcoming thriller drama Runway 34, and in a recent interview with Film Companion, when he was questioned about being jailed, he chose not to visit those memory lanes as he was talking on a public platform.

Ajay said, “Okay, we should not talk about this. I could say all this (in the past) but now I have a better image, so let's maintain that. We've done wild things in our youth, everybody does.” The Singham actor added that when he was in his youth then law and media “were very lenient” and “very forgiving”, but things are not the same as before. He said that he and his company have “gotten away” with many things, and such a thing is not possible for the youth amidst current law and media. While teasing the current young generation, he said, “We've had a lot of fun, you all can't.”

When he was quizzed about being written off in his youth for being the son of an action director, Ajay said that these things didn’t happen to his face, but people behind his back would say that ‘how he can be a star, as he is a son of an action director and doesn’t have the looks.’ Ajay added that despite all this chatter, he kept working hard.

On the work front, Ajay will showcase his acting prowess in Runway 34, which is all set to hit the theatres on April 29. The film is produced and directed by Ajay and features veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan along with Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. Runway 34, will mark Ajay Devgn’s second directorial, earlier he made his directorial debut with the 2016 action romantic film Shivaay.

