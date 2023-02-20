Ajay Devgn Drops Bholaa's New Song Nazar Lag Jayegi; Watch

Ajay Devgn dropped the song Nazar Lag Jayegi from his directorial Bholaa. He had earlier shared the teaser video which opened to showing him sitting in front of someone before the camera pans to Amala Paul who is seen towards the actor. Releasing the song from the film on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Witness a cursed love story - Nazar Lag Jayegi"

Watch:

Yesterday, the actor dropped the teaser on social media and it received tremendous response from netizens. One of the users wrote, “Wow superb I am waiting for your romantic track, Ajay Devgn sir”.

Wow superb I am waiting for your romantic track @ajaydevgn sir— Star Amit (@StarAmit01) February 19, 2023

Another user wrote, “Sounds really good”.

Sounds really good— (@cutegirl_aashi_) February 19, 2023

One more user wrote, “Finally a good song with good lyrics after a long time”.

Finally a good song with good lyrics after a long time — Dâhn (@skin_et_bone) February 19, 2023

Bholaa, directed by Ajay Devgn, is a Hindi remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj's 2019 Tamil hit Kaithi, starring Karthi. The film stars Tabu and Ajay Devgn in crucial roles. The duo has previously collaborated on films such as Golmaal Again, De De Pyaar De, Haqeeqat, Thakshak, Vijaypath, and Drishyam series.

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, the actor shared some BTS pictures of himself from the sets of the film and penned his “obsession” with the camera. He said, “I don't know whether it was (love) at first sight. But somewhere along the way, the camera slowly but surely became my obsession. Dedicating this Valentine's Day to something that never fails to excite me. Thanks, dear camera for enhancing my worldview”.

Bholaa is expected to hit the silver screens on March 30.

