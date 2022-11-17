Ajay Devgn Explains How Drishyam Has Stayed Relevant After All These Years

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming crime thriller Drishyam 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. It is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name and also the sequel to Drishyam, a film that not only tickled the fancy of the critics but had also performed exceptionally well at the box office in 2015. As the film is all set to be released tomorrow, Ajay Devgn weighed upon how Drishyam has managed to stay relevant after all these years due to the annual meme fest on October 2.

During a conversation with ETimes, the Golmaal actor explained, “This meme campaign and other constant chatter about Drishyam has kept the film alive in the audience’s memory. Even if I miss the memes, a friend or co-worker ends up forwarding them to me. Drishyam is associated with good memories for the most part. It was a very good film; it dealt with the right emotions of a man going to any length to protect his family. Tabu and I are both very invested in this film. The only sad thing is that our director Nishikant Kamat is not with us. The director of Drishyam 2, Abhishek Pathak, has also done a good job of taking the franchise forward efficiently."

The actor further talked about the changes in the upcoming thriller as compared to its original counterpart with Mohan Lal. And the new addition to the film in the form of Akshaye Khanna. Ajay stated, “It was Abhishek’s (Pathak) idea to bring in the additional character of Akshaye Khanna. When he narrated the script to me with the addition of Akshaye, I thought it was very good. I have no idea why some changes were made to the script. I am an actor and if I am convinced that something is working for a script, I go along with it. Akshaye is a fabulous co-star and a stupendous actor. Working with him has always been worthwhile."

Drishyam 2 is directed by Abhishek Pathak, who has also penned its screenplay. It features Ajay Devgn in the role of a protective father. The film has an impressive supporting cast that includes Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Akshaye Khanna, among others. Drishyam 2 is set to open in theatres on November 18.

