Ajay Devgn's Fan Asks Kajol to Leave Him; Here is How the Actress Responded
Kajol has been on a promotional spree for her forthcoming movie Helicopter Eela.
(Image: PTI)
On Monday, Ajay Devgn took the internet by storm after he leaked actress wife Kajol's WhatsApp number on Twitter (which he later termed as a prank). On Tuesday, he announced that he started the shoot of his upcoming period film Taanaji and also released his first look from the film. Kajol, on the other hand, has been on a promotional spree for her forthcoming movie Helicopter Eela.
The actress recently interacted with Bollywood Hungama for the same. During a session that required her to answer some fan questions, she was asked by a female fan if she could leave her husband since the lady had a crush on her. To which Kajol replied, “No, never, absolutely not.”
When asked how she deals with the female attention that Ajay gets, Kajol said, “It’s fab. He is making a lot of money of it, so kudos to him! But fortunately I don’t have to deal with it on day to day basis and no I am not leaving him.”
Helicopter Eela is the comedy-drama on mother-son relationship. It is a commentary on helicopter parenting, possessive mothers and teenagers struggling for personal space. It is set to release on October 12.
