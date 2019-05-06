English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ajay Devgn Fan Suffering From Cancer Appeals to Actor to Stop Promoting Tobacco Products
The cancer patient from Rajasthan claims to have used the same tobacco product which has Ajay Devgn as its brand ambassador.
A file photo of Ajay Devgn.
Nanakram, a 40-year old cancer patient from Rajasthan, has made a public appeal to Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn to stop starring in advertisements of tobacco products in the interest of the society. The patient's family said that he was a fan of Devgn and used the same product which the actor campaigns for, but now he realises that tobacco has had an adverse effect on his life.
Nearly 1000 pamphlets addressed to Devgn, in which Nanakram asks the actor about how much he or his family chew tobacco, have been circulated and pasted on the walls in Sanganer, Jagatpura and nearby areas of the city.
"My father Nanakram Meena started chewing tobacco a few years ago and was using the same brand for which Devgn does the advertisement. My father was impressed by Devgn, but when he was diagnosed with cancer, he felt that such a big star should not advertise for these kind of products," Dinesh Meena, the patient's son, told PTI.
In the pamphlet, Nanakram said that advertisements of things like liquor, cigarette and tobacco were harmful and that actors should not promote these things.
A father of two children, Nanakram, who used to run a tea-stall earlier, cannot speak and runs the family by selling milk at home in Sanganer town of Jaipur.
