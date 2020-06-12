MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Ajay Devgn Fans Want Bhuj The Pride of India to Release in Theaters, Trend 'Boycott Bhuj on OTT' on Twitter

'Bhuj: The Pride of India' poster

'Bhuj: The Pride of India' poster

Reportedly, talks are on for 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' to release directly on OTT platform.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 12, 2020, 12:42 PM IST
Share this:

Ajay Devgn fans are eagerly awaiting the superstar's next release after Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The Om Raut directorial, which co-starred Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in pivotal roles, released in January earlier this year and did record breaking collections at the box office. Now, Ajay fans want to see him return on the big screen with a new feature film as soon as possible.

Ajay has projects like Maidaan, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Raid sequel and Kaithi Bollywood remake lined up, but recently reports were doing the rounds on social media that the actor is in talks with OTT platforms to sign a multi-film deal for Bhuj and The Big Bull, which is produced by Ajay's banner, to directly premiere on OTT and skip theatrical release.

Read: Ajay Devgn to Sign 2 Film Deal with OTT Platform for Bhuj The Pride of India, The Big Bull Release?

As yet unconfirmed reports made rounds on the internet, Ajay's fans were upset with the idea that makers are mulling over releasing Bhuj directly on OTT. In fact, on Thursday evening, cine-goers started trending 'Boycott Bhuj on OTT' on Twitter to express their disappointment over alleged reports that the movie is directly going on OTT.

Check out some reactions to 'Boycott Bhuj on OTT' trend on Twitter here.

Filmmaker Abhishek Dudhaiya's upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India is based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It features Sharad Kelkar, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi and Sonakshi Sinha in pivotal roles apart from Ajay.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Share this:
Next Story