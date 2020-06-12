Ajay Devgn Fans Want Bhuj The Pride of India to Release in Theaters, Trend 'Boycott Bhuj on OTT' on Twitter

Ajay Devgn fans are eagerly awaiting the superstar's next release after Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The Om Raut directorial, which co-starred Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in pivotal roles, released in January earlier this year and did record breaking collections at the box office. Now, Ajay fans want to see him return on the big screen with a new feature film as soon as possible.

Ajay has projects like Maidaan, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Raid sequel and Kaithi Bollywood remake lined up, but recently reports were doing the rounds on social media that the actor is in talks with OTT platforms to sign a multi-film deal for Bhuj and The Big Bull, which is produced by Ajay's banner, to directly premiere on OTT and skip theatrical release.

Read: Ajay Devgn to Sign 2 Film Deal with OTT Platform for Bhuj The Pride of India, The Big Bull Release?

As yet unconfirmed reports made rounds on the internet, Ajay's fans were upset with the idea that makers are mulling over releasing Bhuj directly on OTT. In fact, on Thursday evening, cine-goers started trending 'Boycott Bhuj on OTT' on Twitter to express their disappointment over alleged reports that the movie is directly going on OTT.

Check out some reactions to 'Boycott Bhuj on OTT' trend on Twitter here.

Mega Star Only Deserves 70MM mega Screen, not A 6 inch tiny screen.. @ajaydevgn Sir

BOYCOTT BHUJ ON OTT — S H I V A M (@Iforyoushivam) June 11, 2020

The Inspiring Ind-Pak story should not be displayed to limited audience on OTT. It should release on Theatres & made Tax Free all over India.



Please Please Ajay sir do it for everyone!

BOYCOTT BHUJ ON OTT@ajaydevgn @TeamAjayDevgn @AbhishekDudhai6 @sonakshisinha @duttsanjay — 🌸Aarohi🌸❤ˢᵒᵒʳʸᵃᵛᵃⁿˢʰⁱ❤ (@Aarohi_Official) June 11, 2020

You are one of the biggest stars of this country. And you have given this year's biggest hit movie. (Tanhaji )

Nd now

You releasing your film directly on OTT platform ..



BOYCOTT BHUJ ON OTT



Hum pagal hai kya ????@itsBhushanKumar@ajaydevgn sir pic.twitter.com/37MrPsHkmG — 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@rajivbrar007) June 11, 2020

Please @ajaydevgn sir this is one of the biggest war film ever made

BOYCOTT BHUJ ON OTT pic.twitter.com/jN3bMCNCtP — ADian Debakrupa mishra (@debakrupa) June 11, 2020

BOYCOTT BHUJ ON OTT

Plz do not release on small platforms 🙏@ajaydevgn — Ansh Yadav (@AnshYad53413385) June 11, 2020

Bhuj is gonna be the best Indo-Pak Magnum Opus war film ever @ajaydevgn sir

It will have a different craze

BOYCOTT BHUJ ON OTT — ADian Debakrupa mishra (@debakrupa) June 11, 2020

BOYCOTT BHUJ ON OTT

Dont need to release on small platform

🙏 @ajaydevgn — Ajay Devgn Madhya Pradesh_FC (@AjayDevgn_MP_Fc) June 11, 2020

Filmmaker Abhishek Dudhaiya's upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India is based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It features Sharad Kelkar, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi and Sonakshi Sinha in pivotal roles apart from Ajay.

Follow @News18Movies for more