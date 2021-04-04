Ajay Devgn Gets Brutally Trolled for Birthday Pics Showing Fans Touching His Feet

Ajay Devgn couldn’t celebrate his birthday with fans in a grand manner, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. But the actor’s fans treated him with a sweet surprise as they gathered outside his Mumbai residence with a birthday cake to mark the special occasion. Some photos from the low-key celebration have also made their way to social media. In the images shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, the actor is surrounded by fans as they cut his birthday cake. In one image, some fans are even seen touching Ajay’s feet as a mark of respect.

However, it seems the photo didn’t go down well with a section of social media users. While some dubbed it as “unnecessary drama," others asked, “is he god or what?" Some even said that “these celebrities should not be worshipped."

Meanwhile, on Ajay Devgn’s birthday, RRR makers unveiled the actor’s first look from the film. The makers shared a motion poster, which begins with a visual of dusty ground and Ajay Devgn chanting “Load, aim, shoot." The actor sports a rugged look, with blood flowing from his forehead. Sharing the motion poster, SS Rajamouli wrote: “He derives strength from empowering his people. Presenting Ajay Devgn from RRR movie."

RRR is Rajamouli’s first project after the 2017 blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which was a massive success. The film will release across the globe in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam simultaneously. The film’s star cast also includes Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt.