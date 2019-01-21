Ajay Devgn Gets Sanjay Mishra to Do His Own Stunt for Total Dhamaal

Ajay Devgn, who likes to perform his own stunts in action films, convinced his Total Dhamaal co-star Sanjay Mishra to do the same for the comic caper.It took Ajay some effort to convince Sanjay, who was apprehensive at first, but with the help of filmmaker Indra Kumar, he managed to encourage the Masaan actor to give it a try.In the name of rehearsals, Ajay got Sanjay to do the stunt, which ended up being the real shot which is a part of the film."We wanted to scale up the action since it is an adventure comedy and take the stunts notches higher," Kumar said in a statement."At first, Sanjay was quite apprehensive when I narrated the scene. But Ajay calmed him down and motivated him to perform it, and I too spoke to him at length. Together, we convinced him to take the shot. This is quite the first time he has done action like this, but it worked out well in the end," added Kumar, who has directed and co-produced the adventure comedy.Total Dhamaal is the third installment in the successful franchise Dhamaal which originally starred Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Riteish Deshmukh. This film also stars Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor and Boman Irani.Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Ashok Thakeria, Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit, Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak, the film is slated to release on February 22. The trailer is set to come out today.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.