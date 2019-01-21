English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ajay Devgn Gets Sanjay Mishra to Do His Own Stunt for Total Dhamaal
Actor Sanjay Mishra performed his own stunt for Total Dhamaal, after being convinced by co-star Ajay Devgn and director Indra Kumar.
Sanjay Mishra and Ajay Devgn
Loading...
Ajay Devgn, who likes to perform his own stunts in action films, convinced his Total Dhamaal co-star Sanjay Mishra to do the same for the comic caper.
It took Ajay some effort to convince Sanjay, who was apprehensive at first, but with the help of filmmaker Indra Kumar, he managed to encourage the Masaan actor to give it a try.
In the name of rehearsals, Ajay got Sanjay to do the stunt, which ended up being the real shot which is a part of the film.
"We wanted to scale up the action since it is an adventure comedy and take the stunts notches higher," Kumar said in a statement.
"At first, Sanjay was quite apprehensive when I narrated the scene. But Ajay calmed him down and motivated him to perform it, and I too spoke to him at length. Together, we convinced him to take the shot. This is quite the first time he has done action like this, but it worked out well in the end," added Kumar, who has directed and co-produced the adventure comedy.
Total Dhamaal is the third installment in the successful franchise Dhamaal which originally starred Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Riteish Deshmukh. This film also stars Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor and Boman Irani.
Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Ashok Thakeria, Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit, Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak, the film is slated to release on February 22. The trailer is set to come out today.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
It took Ajay some effort to convince Sanjay, who was apprehensive at first, but with the help of filmmaker Indra Kumar, he managed to encourage the Masaan actor to give it a try.
In the name of rehearsals, Ajay got Sanjay to do the stunt, which ended up being the real shot which is a part of the film.
"We wanted to scale up the action since it is an adventure comedy and take the stunts notches higher," Kumar said in a statement.
"At first, Sanjay was quite apprehensive when I narrated the scene. But Ajay calmed him down and motivated him to perform it, and I too spoke to him at length. Together, we convinced him to take the shot. This is quite the first time he has done action like this, but it worked out well in the end," added Kumar, who has directed and co-produced the adventure comedy.
Total Dhamaal is the third installment in the successful franchise Dhamaal which originally starred Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Riteish Deshmukh. This film also stars Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor and Boman Irani.
Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Ashok Thakeria, Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit, Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak, the film is slated to release on February 22. The trailer is set to come out today.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2019 Hyundai Creta Prices to Start at Rs 9.60 Lakh, Gets New SX(O) Executive Trim Variant
- PUBG Mobile's Zombies Mode Will Roll-Out in January 2019 Says Tencent Games
- Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Discounts on Apple iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Nokia 6.1 Plus And More
- Kalank: Alia Bhatt Shares Heartfelt Post, New Photos from Set As She Wraps the Shoot
- Rafael Nadal Wary of 'Dangerous' Giant-killer Tiafoe After Berdych Rout
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results