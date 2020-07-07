Shame On You: Ajay Devgn Trolled For Not Tagging Prachi Desai, Asin, Krushna In Bol Bachchan Post

Prachi Desai is disappointed in her Bol Bachchan co-star Ajay Devgn after he "forgot to mention" her and other cast members in the post marking eight years of the film’s release. On Monday, Ajay shared a series of pictures from the sets of the 2012 comedy, alongside a post that read: "When the Bachchans speak, I listen(especially Amitji) #8YearsOfBolBachchan @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan #RohitShetty."

In her tweet, Prachi called Ajay out for not mentioning her, Asin, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Asrani, Neeraj Vohra, Jeetu Verma and other members of the team. “Hey @ajaydevgn looks like you forgot to mention the rest of us aka #Asin @Krushna_KAS @apshaha #Asrani ji #NeerajVohra ji #JeetuVerma , yours truly & everyone involved in making this baller of a film. #8YearsOfBolBachchan,” she wrote.

Prachi's tweet has garnered several likes and retweets, with fans praising her for "calling out" a superstar like Ajay.

One user wrote, "Perfect reply.. I pity the mindset of those people who are accusing her for attention. She was an actress in the film. The least she can expect is some credibility." Another said, "You go girl, proud of you...tell 'em off. You are a star and you were fantastic in that movie. You also put so much effort as the others."

You go girl, proud of you...tell em off. You are a star and you were fantastic in that movie. You also put so much effort as the others ❤️. They won’t credit you because they feel insecure of you and you’re talented. #8YearsOfBolBachchan #bollywoodnepotism #prachidesai — PLEASE STAY HOME! (@bingewatchers1) July 6, 2020

Perfect reply.. I pity the mindset of those people who are accusing her for attention.



She was an actress in the film. The least she can expect is some credibility.



No point of trending #SushanthSinghRajput when you can't respect the other struggler. — Kamya Sharma (@InfoClever_IC) July 6, 2020

Your outsider if I am not wrong. Then obviously why he will mention your name. Mam please get use it . Shame on you @ajaydevgn 😠😠😠 #DilBecharaTrailer #CooperFoulReportsOnSSR @Imkgauravmishra @YourNaman — Pankaj 💓 (@pankajanuj328) July 6, 2020

So glad you called him out. About time they stopped snatching others credit and giving each other medals. Love you Prachi ❤ — Sana (@SanaAfsal) July 6, 2020

Correct ,all artists should be mentioned equally 👍 — Pawan Rai (@PawanRa38165691) July 6, 2020

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Bol Bachchan was loosely based on Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1979 comedy Gol Maal.