Ajay Devgn Got Tired Midway Through the Honeymoon, Says Kajol
Kajol had planned a two-month-long honeymoon with husband Ajay Devgn.
Actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn during an exhibition in Mumbai earlier this year. (Image: PTI)
Actor Kajol, known for her spunk and sassiness, has revealed that Ajay Devgn abandoned their honeymoon midway and returned to India.
One of the most loved celebrity couples, the two got married in 1999 in a private ceremony with “no invitees” — as Kajol puts it — after dating for five years.
Talking about their honeymoon, Kajol said in a recent interview: “We went on a honeymoon for two months. It was actually a condition that I had put forward before our marriage. I wanted to tour the world on our honeymoon. So we booked the tickets. We went from Australia to Los Angeles to Las Vegas..."
However, her vacation was cut short when one day Ajay started complaining of ill health. “We were in Greece. It was already 40 days. He was quite tired by then. One morning, he woke up and told me that he had a fever and headache. So I told him I'll get medicines for him. But he just kept saying that he was not well.
“When I asked him what we could do, he said 'Let's go home!' I asked him, 'Home? For a headache?!' He said, 'I'm really tired!'" revealed the 44-year-old actor, who will be soon seen as an overprotective mother in Pradeep Sarkar’s Helicopter Eela.
Kajol and Ajay are parents to two children — daughter Nysa and son Yug.
Helicopter Eela, which was slated to release on September 7, will now hit the theatres on October 12 because of Sarakar getting hospitalized for dengue.
