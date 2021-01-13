Ajay Devgn Has 'Almost Wrapped' the First Schedule of MayDay

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn informed on Wednesday that he has almost wrapped up shooting for the first schedule of his upcoming directorial MayDay.

The actor further revealed that he will begin shooting for the next schedule very soon.

"It's always immensely satisfying to be on set. One long schedule almost wrapped, next one is around the corner. #ShootModeOn #Mayday #filmcrew," Ajay Devgn shared on Instagram.

Devgn began shooting for MayDay in December last year. He stars in the thriller with Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Angira Dhar.

MayDay marks Ajay Devgn's return to direction after Shivaay and U Me Aur Hum. He will also produce the film.

Apart from MayDay, Devgn will also feature in the sports drama Maidaan, Indra Kumar's slice-of-life comedy film Thank God, and the period dramas Bhuj: The Pride Of India and SS Rajamouli's RRR.