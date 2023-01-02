Ajay Devgn Has 'Good Start' To 2023 As He Meets Rohit Shetty To Hear Singham Again's Script; See Pic

Rohit Shetty laid the foundation of the high-octane cop universe with the 2011 released action film Singham, starring Ajay Devgn. Fast forward three years and then the versatile filmmaker released the sequel of the film which was also widely loved by all. Following that, he dedicated his time to creating spinoffs for the franchise in the form of Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Now, Shetty is all set to bring back the Singham craze with Singham 3. And now, Singham fans now have a reason to rejoice as Ajay Devgn is finally gearing up for the second franchise of the Rohit Shetty directorial.

On Monday, the Tanhaji actor met Rohit on Monday to hear the narration of the film titled Singham Again. Ajay also posted a smiling pic with Rohit as the two got together. Ajay looked dashing in a black jacket and pants, on the other hand, Rohit donned a beige shirt and brown pants as they both posed for a click together.

Taking to the captions, Ajay wrote, “Made a good start to the New Year with @itsrohitshetty ‘s narration of Singham Again. The script I heard is 🔥 God willing this will be our 11th blockbuster🙏."

Take a look at the post here -

Soon after the pic was shared, scores of Ajay’s fans chimed into the comments section to express their excitement for the movie. While one of the fans wrote, “Excited 🔥❤️," another added, “Of course it’s already blockbuster 🔥🔥🔥." A third social media user added, “We are excited to your upcoming movie❤️😊."

Earlier, a report suggested that Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3 is expected to go on the floors after Ajay Devgn wraps up his directorial Bholaa.

Interestingly, Singham was a remake of the Tamil film Hari and it also starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in key roles. Several scenes from the film later trickled into meme and pop culture and have also been used as a reference in films like Thank God featuring Siddharth Malhotra.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is currently awaiting the release of his directorial Bholaa, in which he will appear alongside Tabu. Devgn was most recently seen in the critically acclaimed thriller Drishyam 2. He also made a cameo this year in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Read all the Latest Movies News here