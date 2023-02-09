Ajay Devgn Introduces Bholaa’s 'Edgy' Cast in New Teaser, Watch

Following the success of Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his directorial Bholaa. The actor is busy keeping his fans hooked by sharing posters, teasers and behind-the-scenes (BTS) of the upcoming film. On Thursday, the actor dropped a teaser of the film on Instagram, revealing the ‘edgy and bold’ look of the stellar star cast of Bholaa.

The teaser introduces the film’s cast - Gajraj Rao, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal and Ajay Devgn. It captures some intense emotions and action. “Edgy & Bold - meet the stellar cast of Bholaa,” Ajay Devgn wrote in the caption.

Check out the post here-

Fans rallied to the comment section, showing their excitement for the film. A fan praised the star cast and wrote, “Damn! What a powerful cast! From Ajay, Tabu, Sanjay, Gajraj, Deepak, etc - all actors are amazing and talented indeed!”

Another person said, “Mishra ji ke kaaran bas mei ye film dekhne jaunga (I will go to watch this film for Sanjay Mishra only). He is the key point of this film”. An Instagram user pointed out, “Dipak ka toh look hi badal diya Ajay Sir ne (Ajay Sir has completely changed the looks of Deepak Dobriyal)”. A fan gushed about the Drishyam star’s acting and wrote, “Keval Ajay Devgan hi apni sankhon se acting kar sakte hain (Only Ajay Devgn can act just with his eyes)”.

Helmed by Ajay Devgn, Bholaa is the Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Tamil hit Kaith’. The movie will also see a cameo appearance of Abhishek Bachchan and South star- Amala Paul.

Ajay Devgn will reportedly be making a three-part franchise of Bholaa. Unlike the first part which is an official remake of the Tamil film, Kaithi, the other two instalments will be original movies. There were also reports of Ajay Devvgn approaching Salman Khan for Bholaa 2. However, the makers rubbished all such speculations. “There are news reports doing rounds in the media about Ajay Devgn approaching Salman Khan for Bholaa sequel. Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn share a great rapport & friendship, however, Ajay has not approached him for the sequel of Bholaa. Currently, Ajay Sir is busy with the post-production of his directorial Bholaa," read an official statement from the makers.

Ajay Devgn's Bholaa is set to hit the theatres on March 30.

Read all the Latest Movies News here