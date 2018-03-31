GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ajay Devgn Is A Massive Family Man: Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana believes Ajay Devgn is incredibly decent, and obsessed with his kids

IANS

Updated:March 31, 2018, 9:38 AM IST
Actress Ileana D'Cruz says her "Raid" co-star actor Ajay Devgn is a massive family and is obsessed with his children -- Nysa and Yug.

Talking about Ajay, Ileana told IANS: "He is a very easy going person. When you are working with actors who are secure, who have nothing really to prove, it gets a lot easier working with them. You don't have to deal with insecurities of any sort and Ajay is that kind of person."

Ileana said that Ajay is "incredibily decent".

"He's a massive family man. he's obsessed with his kids, which is very lovely. He's really a positive person. When you are working with like minded people then there are no pretences. So, it's nice working with him," she added.

"Raid", based on a true story about money laundering, is directed by Rajkumar Gupta.

