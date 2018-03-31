English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ajay Devgn Is A Massive Family Man: Ileana D'Cruz
Ileana believes Ajay Devgn is incredibly decent, and obsessed with his kids
Ileana believes Ajay Devgn is incredibly decent, and obsessed with his kids
Actress Ileana D'Cruz says her "Raid" co-star actor Ajay Devgn is a massive family and is obsessed with his children -- Nysa and Yug.
Talking about Ajay, Ileana told IANS: "He is a very easy going person. When you are working with actors who are secure, who have nothing really to prove, it gets a lot easier working with them. You don't have to deal with insecurities of any sort and Ajay is that kind of person."
Ileana said that Ajay is "incredibily decent".
"He's a massive family man. he's obsessed with his kids, which is very lovely. He's really a positive person. When you are working with like minded people then there are no pretences. So, it's nice working with him," she added.
"Raid", based on a true story about money laundering, is directed by Rajkumar Gupta.
Also Watch
Talking about Ajay, Ileana told IANS: "He is a very easy going person. When you are working with actors who are secure, who have nothing really to prove, it gets a lot easier working with them. You don't have to deal with insecurities of any sort and Ajay is that kind of person."
Ileana said that Ajay is "incredibily decent".
"He's a massive family man. he's obsessed with his kids, which is very lovely. He's really a positive person. When you are working with like minded people then there are no pretences. So, it's nice working with him," she added.
"Raid", based on a true story about money laundering, is directed by Rajkumar Gupta.
Also Watch
-
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Friday 30 March , 2018 Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Comedian Siddharth Sagar Informs Fans He is Fine, Reveals 'I Have Been Mentally Harassed'; Watch Video
- Emily Ratajkowski Tapped For Role In New TV Comedy With Superwoman Lilly Singh
- Jennifer Aniston And Adam Sandler Reunite For Netflix's Murder Mystery
- Katrina Kaif Upset With Alia Bhatt Over Her Closeness With Ranbir Kapoor on Brahmastra Set?
- Reliance Jio Offer: Nokia 1 With Rs 2200 Cashback, 60GB Additional Data