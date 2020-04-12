MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Ajay Devgn is Disgusted, Angry Over Attacks on Doctors Amid Coronavirus

Ajay Devgn. (Image: Instagram)

Ajay's reaction comes weeks after several Bollywood stars condemned gruesome incidents of physical assault and stone pelting at doctors and other frontliners who are managing the COVID-19 outbreak in different parts of the country.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 12, 2020, 1:13 PM IST
Actor Ajay Devgn on Sunday said he is "disgusted" over reports of healthcare workers being attacked by people at a time when the country is fighting the coronavirus pandemic.


The "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" star's reaction comes weeks after several Bollywood stars condemned gruesome incidents of physical assault and stone pelting at doctors and other frontliners who are managing the COVID-19 outbreak in different parts of the country.


"Disgusted and angry to read reports of 'educated' persons attacking doctors in their neighbourhood on baseless assumptions. Such insensitive people are the worst criminals. #StaySafeStayHome #IndiaFightsCorona (sic)," Ajay wrote on Twitter.



Bollywood personalities including Rishi Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Hema Malini, Paresh Rawal among others have expressed their discomfort over the attacks on healthcare workers in the past.


India is currently under the lockdown with around 1.3 billion people asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected over 8,000 people and claimed 273 lives in the country.

