Ajay Devgn is 'Humbled' as Tanhaji Gets Screened at Shelter Home in Nagpur

Nagpur Police had shared a video of residents of a shelter home watching 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' which prompted a response from lead actor Ajay Devgn on social media.

In an innovative move, Nagpur Police has set up open theatres at shelter homes to help people deal with anxiety amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. The administration recently shared a video on its Twitter handle where people residing at the facility were shown Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan's 2020 blockbuster action film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

This also prompted a response from Tahaji lead actor Ajay, who said that he was humbled to see his films getting screened for people in such turbulent times. Responding to the video shared by Nagpur Police in which people are enjoying Tahaji being played on a projector at a shelter home, Ajay wrote, "If I or my films can help in any way, it makes me happy. Great efforts by you sirs. Humbled (sic)."

Directed by Om Raut, Tahaji still remains the biggest hit of 2020 yet. Ajay had earlier shared that he wanted to make a franchise out of 'unsung warriors' of India but has not confirmed which real-life hero will inspire his next cinematic outing in the franchise.

Meanwhile, Ajay will next be seen in Maidaan, a sports drama film in which he essays the role of the late legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Maidaan is scheduled to hit theatres on December 11, 2020.

