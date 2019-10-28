Ajay Devgn is Like a Big Brother, Says Sharad Kelkar
Actor Sharad Kelkar who will be seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn in the upcoming film Tanhaji. They have worked together in Baadshaho.
Image: Yogen Shah
Actor Sharad Kelkar who will be seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn in the upcoming film Tanhaji says the latter is like his big brother.
"Tanhaji is my fourth association with Ajay (Devgn) sir... I did a show on TV with him then Baadshaho and then Guest iin London... He's like a big brother," Sharad told IANS.
The actor also heaped praises on Ajay.
"He's a great actor, a great professional to learn from. He's very focused. The kind of film we are doing now is first of a kind. It's shot entirely in a studio. It's 3D," he added.
Tanhaji is an upcoming biographical period drama which also stars Kajol. Set in the 17th century, the Om Raut directorial is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the unsung warrior of glorious Indian history and the military leader in the army of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.
Sharad's latest release is Housefull 4. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Kriti Sanon.
The film is the fourth installment of the Housefull franchise and was directed by Farhad Samji.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 10 Memes That Explain How Delhiites Felt About Breathing Becoming a Sport After Diwali
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 27 Written Update: Paras Asks Mahira to Compete with Shehnaz
- Air Purifier is Essential For Your Home: Here is How You Can Beat The Pollution
- If You Still Have an Apple iPhone 5, Update iOS Now Else it Will Stop Working
- Self-driving Cars Might Only Worsen Urban Traffic Congestion: Research