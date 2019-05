Ajay Devgn is Puzzled If Tabu Makes Him Fall Asleep in this '90s Throwback Picture

Still haven’t figured if the reason to fall asleep was the puzzle or Tabu pic.twitter.com/WKUA1DkqPY — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 21, 2019

After the successful box office opening of his latest venture De De Pyaar De, actor Ajay Devgn took a cue from his comic character, Ashish, in the film and poked fun at his film's co-star Tabu in a throwback picture. In the still, where Tabu and Devgn can be seen sitting next to each other, Devgn seems to be dozing off while Tabu sits next to him, intently looking down on the paper that Devgn is holding in his hands.Read: De De Pyaar De Earns More Than Student of the Year 2 in First Four Days at Box Office Seated on plastic chairs on the sets of a film, Tabu is dressed in a bridal attire. She wears a traditional red saree, jewellery and maang tikka. Devgn sits in an all white ensemble, holding some papers in his hands that contains some puzzle he refers to in his post. The image is from the 90s, when the Devgn-Tabu duo featured films like Vijaypath, Haqeeqat and Takshak.Devgn captioned his post, "Still haven’t figured if the reason to fall asleep was the puzzle or Tabu."Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu-starrer comedy film De De Pyaar De, which released on May 17, has had a decent weekend and first weekday at the box office. Earning Rs 38.54 crore in the first weekend and Rs 6.19 crore on Monday, the film has already made a total of Rs 44.73 crore at the box office. If it continues its steady pace at the box office, the film will soon cross the Rs 50 crore mark.About De De Pyaar De, News18's Rajeev Masand said, "Student of the Year 2 is both predictable, and far from original. But that's not even the big problem with the film. Unlike the previous instalment this one isn’t grounded in emotion, so it's hard to be invested in the characters or affected by their conflicts. Doubly so when they look like they've stepped straight out of the pages of a fashion magazine."Follow @News18Movies for more