Ajay Devgn is Scared of Elevators, Thanks to a Crashing Incident on the Sets of 'Bhoot'
An experience on the sets of the Ram Gopal Varma horror movie has made Ajay Devgn permanently scared of elevators.
Ajay Devgn might play this macho man fighting off goons in most of his films, but in real life he is a bit of a scaredy-cat. With good reason though, as the actor elaborated on the sets of Kapil Sharma's show recently. The Singham star talked about an incident on the sets of Ram Gopal Varma's Bhoot that has made him scared of elevators for life.
While he was on The Kapil Sharma Show with his De De Pyar De co-stars Tabu and Rakul Preet, the actor recounted a hair-raising story from the sets of the 2003 movie. At the time of the incident, the film's team was shooting on the 28th floor of a building. One day, the elevator Ajay had taken malfunctioned.
"It crashed from the fourth floor to the basement and I was was stuck in it for an hour-and-a-half. After that, I only took the stairs to reach the location even though it was on the 28th floor," he said. The 50-year-old actor revealed that he would climb up and down the stairs as many as four times a day during the month-long schedule, reported Mumbai Mirror. "The incident made me claustrophobic," he added.
Ever since that incident, Ajay makes sure he rides elevators only with glass walls, so that he can see outside.
Bhoot was one of the successful films directed by Ram Gopal Varma, in which Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar played a couple who move into an apartment in a high rise, only to realise that it is haunted by the ghost of a previous resident who is seeking revenge for her death.
