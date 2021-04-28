movies

Ajay Devgn Joins Hand with BMC to Set up Covid-19 Medical Unit at Mumbai's Shivaji Park
1-MIN READ

Ajay Devgn Joins Hand with BMC to Set up Covid-19 Medical Unit at Mumbai's Shivaji Park

Ajay Devgn snapped outside a clinic in Juhu.

Ajay Devgn and other members of the film fraternity have helped set up an emergency Covid-19 medical facility in Mumbai.

Ajay Devgn has been working quietly with the BMC to provide emergency medical facilities for Mumbaikars affected by COVID-19. Even as the BMC commissioners, corporators and others work round the clock to monitor emergency services, Devgn himself has been working in close tandem and doing his bit.

The Tanhaji actor Devgn and a few colleagues from the film fraternity have helped the BMC set up an emergency medical unit at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. Local newspapers reported that BMC has converted Bharat Scouts & Guides Hall at Shivaji Park to a 20-bed COVID-19 facility with ventilators, oxygen support and para monitors. Funds for this have been contributed by Devgn through his social service wing NY Foundations.

Besides Devgn, filmmakers Anand Pandit, Boney Kapoor, Luv Ranjan, Rajneesh Khanuja, Leena Yadav and Ashim Bajaj; OTT giants Sameer Nair (Applause), Deepak Dhar & Rishi Negi (Banijay Asia, Seven Tauras Entertainment Private Limited), entrepreneur Tarun Rathi and Action-Director R P Yadav have reportedly made a contribution of over Rs.1 crore to the “Smiley Account" which is the business development cell of the BMC.

It was reported that last year he donated ventilators to Dharavi, one of the areas that was badly hit at that point, helping the situation to a great extent.

first published:April 28, 2021, 13:03 IST