Ajay Devgn, Kajol Enjoying Road Trip with Nysa and Yug Will Give You Major Vacation Goals
Ajay Devgn, along with his family, is on a road trip. They have shared some beautiful pictures from their trip.
Image courtesy: Kajol/ Twitter
It's vacation time and the Devgn family is leaving no stone unturned to make the most of it. Taking out time from their busy schedules, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, along with their kids Nysa and Yug, have headed for a road trip.
With picturesque mountains in the backdrop, Kajol took to social media to share an adorable family picture from the road trip. "Grumbles, rumbles and potato chips....... road trip. Finally!" she captioned the picture. While Ajay kept his look casual in a blue shirt and black jeans, Kajol opted for a long blue jumpsuit. Whereas, Nysa and Yug kept it comfortable with a casual t-shirt which they paired up with black denim and blue shorts, respectively.
Take a look at the picture:
Recently, when Kajol and Ajay appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan season 6, the former revealed that Ajay is a ‘hyper’ father—the one that waits by the door until his daughter Nysa is back home. When Karan asked what he’d say to the boy Nysa brought home to meet him, Ajay said with a straight face, “Get out”.
Ajay being his witty self also revealed that he isn’t just a typical father, he is also a typical Indian husband—the kind that forgets his wedding date, teases his wife over her age and admits to not listening to her half the time. In fact, when Karan asked him about the one lie that all actors tell, he promptly said, “I love my wife”.
On the work front, he was last seen in De De Pyaar De along with Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu and is working on projects like Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, RRR, Sooryavanshi, and Bhuj The Pride Of India among others.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Article 15 Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha Hold Up a Mirror to Modern India
- Amazon Alexa Arrives on Android TV, Starting With The Sony Bravia TVs
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Babar Azam Can Be as Good as Virat Kohli: Grant Flower
- New Flaw Detected in Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes, Ban on Flying Continues
- India vs West Indies | Gayle - Jovial and Fun-loving Everywhere, Firm With Youngsters
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s