Ajay Devgn, Kajol Enjoying Road Trip with Nysa and Yug Will Give You Major Vacation Goals

It's vacation time and the Devgn family is leaving no stone unturned to make the most of it. Taking out time from their busy schedules, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, along with their kids Nysa and Yug, have headed for a road trip.

With picturesque mountains in the backdrop, Kajol took to social media to share an adorable family picture from the road trip. "Grumbles, rumbles and potato chips....... road trip. Finally!" she captioned the picture. While Ajay kept his look casual in a blue shirt and black jeans, Kajol opted for a long blue jumpsuit. Whereas, Nysa and Yug kept it comfortable with a casual t-shirt which they paired up with black denim and blue shorts, respectively.

Take a look at the picture:

Recently, when Kajol and Ajay appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan season 6, the former revealed that Ajay is a ‘hyper’ father—the one that waits by the door until his daughter Nysa is back home. When Karan asked what he’d say to the boy Nysa brought home to meet him, Ajay said with a straight face, “Get out”.

Ajay being his witty self also revealed that he isn’t just a typical father, he is also a typical Indian husband—the kind that forgets his wedding date, teases his wife over her age and admits to not listening to her half the time. In fact, when Karan asked him about the one lie that all actors tell, he promptly said, “I love my wife”.

On the work front, he was last seen in De De Pyaar De along with Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu and is working on projects like Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, RRR, Sooryavanshi, and Bhuj The Pride Of India among others.

