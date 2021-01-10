Ajay Devgn, Kajol Celebrate One Year of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol are celebrating one year of their Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which was the biggest Bollywood hit before the coronavirus crisis led to shutdown of theatres.

"Tanhaji-The Unsung Hero helped ADFFILMS & me begin last year with a box office bang. Due to the Pandemic, the rest of 2020 remained a blur. A year on, I'm taking time to celebrate this brave warrior again. Here's to my co-actors, director & entire cast, and crew," Ajay wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

He also shared a video montage of the movie.

Tanhaji-The Unsung Hero helped ADFFILMS & me begin last year with a box office bang🎉 Due to the Pandemic, the rest of 2020 remained a blur. A year on, I’m taking time to celebrate this brave warrior again✌️ Here’s to my co-actors, director & entire cast, and crew. pic.twitter.com/dpoWMAVJJb — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 10, 2021

Actress and his wife shared the same message on her wall, writing "The longest year ever ... #1YearOfTanhaji."

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was Ajay's 100th film. Directed by Om Raut and co-produced by Ajay, the film is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.

It also featured Saif Ali Khan as Udaybhan Singh Rathore, the Rajput fort keeper in the regime of Jai Singh I who was loyal to the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

It also stars Sharad Kelkar and Luke Kenny.