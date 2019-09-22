Ajay Devgn, Kajol Wish Nysa on Daughters' Day with Heartfelt Notes, See Posts

On the occasion of National Daughters' Day on Sunday, Bollywood's star couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol penned heartfelt posts for their teen daughter Nysa on social media.

Sharing a throwback picture with Nysa, Ajay said that daughters should be celebrated everyday.

"Daughters should be celebrated everyday, even more so today, #DaughtersDay," Ajay captioned the image.

Kajol too posted a photograph with Nysa and wrote: "You will always fit in my arms Nysa. Happy Daughters' Day."

View this post on Instagram You will always fit in my arms ❤ @nysadevgan #HappyDaughtersDay A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Sep 21, 2019 at 10:00pm PDT

In the image, Kajol is seen hugging her daughter. Besides Nysa, the couple also have a nine-year-old son, Yug.

Apart from Kajol and Ajay, Telugu star Mahesh Babu and his wife NAmrata Shirodkar too wished their daughter Sitara on the special day. The two uploaded videos of themselves with their daughter and penned down heartfelt notes on Instagram.

While Mahesh wrote, "Happy Daughter's day my lil one...Sita Papa❤❤ you are my most adorable, lovely, and naughty daughter ever! Love you forever!😘😘 Shine bright always (sic)."

Namrata captioned the video for the seven-year-old kid as "Ur the shining light of my life !! Ur my little star which twinkles in my sky every sec...u make my world happy ♥♥ I love u like u could never imagine 😍😍 Happy daughters day my beautiful (sic)."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.