Ajay Devgn Keen to Remake Debut Film Phool Aur Kaante, Shares Update On Son of Sardaar 2, YRF’s Superhero Movie

Ajay Devgn is all set with his next release Runway 34. Not only would he be acting in the film, but he has also directed this movie which is based on true events. Now, while promoting this film, Ajay has shared an update on Son of Sardaar 2, and YRF’s superhero film. He also expressed his desire to remake his debut film, Phool Aur Kaante.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Ajay Devgn revealed that The YRF film is happening. He said, “We are still working on the YRF film. We will let you know soon.” For the unversed, the film will reportedly launch Ananya Pandey’s cousin Ahaan Pandey and was rumoured to be put on the backburner.

In the same interview, Devgn also shared that Son of Sardaar 2 is in the pipeline as well. He said, “We are working on a script for the sequel, Let’s see what happens.” He also shared an update on the series of films he wanted to make on unsung heroes of the nation and revealed that two- three scripts are ready and Ajay is yet to decide on which one to finalise.

In another interview with India Today, he expressed his keenness to remake the 1991 film, Phool Aur Kaante, which also launched him in the Hindi film industry. He revealed, “I have thought of remaking Phool Aur Kaante. I mean changing the version. But a film like that will always need new actors, not somebody established. If I work something out also, it will be with someone new, a new talent.”

Well, we hope that the film is made soon, because that will be interesting to see. Ajay Devgn has a number of films in his line-up. While his film Maidaan in ready for release, he will be shooting for Neeraj Pandey’s Chanakya, Bhoola, Drishyam 2, and Singham 3. He had also announced the 5th instalment of the Golmaal franchise with Rohit Shetty. Meanwhile Runway 34, which was initially titled May Day, is all set to hit theatres on the 29th of April, on the occasion of Eid. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh, the film will clash with Tiger Shroff- Tara Sutaria starrer Heropanti 2.

