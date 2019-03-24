English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ajay Devgn Locks Independence Day 2020 for 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'
With "Bhuj", Devgn has staked claim over the Independence Day weekend, a release date that has been Akshay Kumar's favourite for last three consecutive years.
Image: Ajay Devgn/Instagram
Ajay Devgn's "Bhuj: The Pride of India" is set to arrive in the theatres on August 14, 2020, the makers announced Sunday.
With "Bhuj", Devgn has staked claim over the Independence Day weekend, a release date that has been Akshay Kumar's favourite for last three consecutive years -- "Rustom" (2016), "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" (2017) and "Gold" (2018).
The multistarrer patriotic film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati, Parineeti Chopra and Ammy Virk.
To be written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film will feature Ajay as Vijay Karnik, an IAF Wing Commander, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport during the 1971 war between India and Pakistan.
Karnik, along with 50 Air Force and 60 defence security officers, played an instrumental role in keeping the airbase operational despite facing heavy bombing from Pakistan.
The airstrip was damaged during the shelling but Karnik and his team, with the help of 300 local women, reconstructed it so that a flight carrying Indian Army officers could land safely.
"Bhuj" will be co-produced by Krishan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh and Dhudhaiya.
