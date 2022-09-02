Ajay Devgn Looks Dapper In BTS Video from The Sets Of Bholaa, Says 'Feeling Really Good'

Ajay Devgn wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film Bholaa last month. The actor has been sharing glimpses from the set and we cannot have enough of it. The film, which also stars Tabu in the lead, marks Ajay Devgn’s fourth directorial project. Adding a bit more buzz around Bholaa, the actor uploaded a video on his official Twitter account. We bet it will make you stop scrolling.

In the 5-second short video, Ajay Devgn is “feeling reel good.” He looks dashing as ever in a grey shirt, light blue denim, and brown boots. The clip opens with Ajay Devgn heading somewhere. Next, we can see the actor striking poses for a photoshoot. “Feelin’ reel good,” he wrote while tweeting the clip.

Have a look at the video here:

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/yFJebxNTGk4″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Shortly after the short clip went viral on the internet, users couldn’t stop themselves from showering love in the comments section A user wrote, “one of most versatile actors of Bollywood” whereas another remarked “King of Bollywood”. His reel has received more than 28,000 views and countless likes.

Bholaa is a remake of the Tamil action thriller Kaithi and is going to star the popular actors Tabu and Sanjay Mishra as well. Speaking of Ajay Devgn’s other new projects, the actor will soon appear in Indra Kumar’s directorial Thank God which also features Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the key roles. The film is expected to release on Diwali this year.

Ajay also has an official remake of the Malayalam film Drishyam 2. Moreover, his movie Maidaan is ready for release but the exact date is yet to be finalised. Besides this, he will be seen in Singham 3 as well as Golmaal 5. This long list of Ajay Devgn’s projects makes it clear that we will get to see a lot of him in the near future. The actor was most recently seen in the movies Rudra and Runway 34.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here