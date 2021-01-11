Ajay Devgn Loves Playing Pranks on Sets, Got This Actor to Wear Saree and Scare off Movie Crew

Ajay Devgn may seem serious on face but his reputation as a prankster is well known. Recently, the actor appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming production The Big Bull. On the chat show, Abhishek Bachchan also appeared alongside him and they recalled some fun memories from the past.

Read: Ajay Devgn Passed on Movie Roles to Abhishek Bachchan That Were Initially Offered to Him

Ajay and Abhishek have worked in three films together-- Zameen, LOC and Bol Bachchan-- and he validated that the former is a big prankster and loves to joke around with people. Abhishek recalled the time when he and Ajay were shooting at a Fort and the latter used him, who was a production assistant on the movie sets at the time, for his pranks to convince people that the location was haunted. Abhishek said that from the first day of the filming itself at the location, Ajay was at his pranks and even asked him to wear saree and leave marks around the fort so that he could scare the crew by making up stories.

In another instance, Ajay himself talked about using a phone app which lets him use other people's numbers to send messages pretending to be them. He said that he once asked Amitabh Bachchan's publicist to meet the superstar at 6 in the morning even without any work.

Read: Abhishek Bachchan Blamed Amitabh Bachchan for Exposing Him to Covid-19

The Kapil Sharma Show special guest Archana Puran Singh also testified to Ajay's prankster status. On the work front, Ajay next features in Maidaan, set to release on Dussehra later this year.