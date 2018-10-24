Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan Fire Make-Up Artist After He Makes Assistant Director 'Uncomfortable'

Harish Wadhone, make-up artist for Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, has been removed from his duty on the sets of De De Pyaar De after an assistant director, Tanya Paul Singh, accused him of sexual harassment.Singh has shared her #MeToo story on social media. She wrote, "I had to write it. I have been depressed for months now. The end."She further wrote, "As an assistant director at the monitor with headphones when the first AD announced roll sound, I felt hands on my shoulder. Since I’m wired and already with a lot of continuity files in my hand, it’s almost impossible to look behind who it was. I could tell it was a man. He began to give me a very strong massage from head to tailbone. The touch did not seem right. In the middle of the shot, I couldn’t say anything. He picked a good time to victimize.”She continued to tell that Wadhone did not stop even after she expressed her displeasure towards his behaviour. Narrating another incident, she wrote, “He would lean on the chair on the excuse of watching a close-up shot of Ajay Devgn. I felt his fingers on my back again. I informed, rather ordered, one of the interns to stand by my chair and not let anyone lean over to watch the Shogun. The make-up guy had the balls to move the intern physically so he could lean on me.”“The director said the shot was okay, but it had a continuity jerk, so, after 'cut', I had to run to inform them about the potential mistake. I had no time to respond to him. When I returned to the monitor, he said I should thank him for the massage. His presence made me extremely uncomfortable.”Singh claimed that on the last day of the shoot of the film, which is being produced by Luv Ranjan, she gathered courage and shared the unpleasant experience to a colleague who informed the creative team. It was then that Luv Ranjan called her personally and said she should have reported the matter earlier. He also said that he won't tolerate any such behaviour on the set.Tanya says Luv had a word with Ajay Devgn and Wadhone was eventually fired from the film.