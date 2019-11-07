Ajay Devgn Making Biopic on The Ramsay Brothers
The Ramsay Brothers are known for films like Veerana, Purana Mandir, Purani Haveli and have created the renowned television show Zee Horror Show.
Ajay Devgn. (Image: Instagram)
Actor-producer Ajay Devgn is working on a biopic on The Ramsay Brothers.
Producer Priti Sinha, who is partnering with him on the film, has acquired the rights.
The Ramsay Brothers are known for making horror films in India. Now, Ajay along with Sinha will be taking their story to the masses, and telling their story.
Titled The Ramsay Biopic, it is written by Ritesh Shah.
"The late Shri Tulsi Ramsay and Shyam Ramsay along with every member of the Ramsay family instilled their faith in us by giving us their biopic rights. Ajay and I are honored and excited to depict the fascinating journey of passion, hardships and immense success of 3 Generations of the Ramsay family who successfully set up the horror empire in India," Sinha said.
