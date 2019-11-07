Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ajay Devgn Making Biopic on The Ramsay Brothers

The Ramsay Brothers are known for films like Veerana, Purana Mandir, Purani Haveli and have created the renowned television show Zee Horror Show.

IANS

Updated:November 7, 2019, 4:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ajay Devgn Making Biopic on The Ramsay Brothers
Ajay Devgn. (Image: Instagram)

Actor-producer Ajay Devgn is working on a biopic on The Ramsay Brothers.

Producer Priti Sinha, who is partnering with him on the film, has acquired the rights.

The Ramsay Brothers are known for making horror films in India. Now, Ajay along with Sinha will be taking their story to the masses, and telling their story.

Titled The Ramsay Biopic, it is written by Ritesh Shah.

"The late Shri Tulsi Ramsay and Shyam Ramsay along with every member of the Ramsay family instilled their faith in us by giving us their biopic rights. Ajay and I are honored and excited to depict the fascinating journey of passion, hardships and immense success of 3 Generations of the Ramsay family who successfully set up the horror empire in India," Sinha said.

The Ramsay Brothers are known for films like Veerana, Purana Mandir, Purani Haveli and have created the renowned television show Zee Horror Show.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram