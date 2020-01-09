Ajay Devgn Meets MS Dhoni, Actor Says 'Cricket, Films Uniting Religion of India'

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn met Former India captain MS Dhoni and said that cricket and films are the uniting religion of India.

Ajay on Thursday morning shared a photograph of himself on Twitter posing with Dhoni.

He captioned it: "Cricket and Films ... the uniting religion of our country @msdhoni."

Cricket and Films ... the uniting religion of our country @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/yMlEBKZk63 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 9, 2020

The image currently has 765 Retweets and 5.1K Likes.

The 50-year-old actor currently awaits the release of his upcoming film "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior". The film is a special one for him as it will be his 100th Bollywood film.

Directed by Om Raut, the film is about the battle of Sinhagad in 1670 that was fought between Tanhaji Malusare and Udaybhan Singh Rathod. The latter will be played by Saif Ali Khan. The film's cast also includes Kajol and Sharad Kelkar.

It will release on Friday along with Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.