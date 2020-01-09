Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ajay Devgn Meets MS Dhoni, Actor Says 'Cricket, Films Uniting Religion of India'

Ajay Devgn had shared a picture of himself with MS Dhoni on social media. Fans of the two are loving the moment.

IANS

Updated:January 9, 2020, 2:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Image Courtesy: Ajay Devgn Twitter
Image Courtesy: Ajay Devgn Twitter

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn met Former India captain MS Dhoni and said that cricket and films are the uniting religion of India.

Ajay on Thursday morning shared a photograph of himself on Twitter posing with Dhoni.

He captioned it: "Cricket and Films ... the uniting religion of our country @msdhoni."

The image currently has 765 Retweets and 5.1K Likes.

The 50-year-old actor currently awaits the release of his upcoming film "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior". The film is a special one for him as it will be his 100th Bollywood film.

Directed by Om Raut, the film is about the battle of Sinhagad in 1670 that was fought between Tanhaji Malusare and Udaybhan Singh Rathod. The latter will be played by Saif Ali Khan. The film's cast also includes Kajol and Sharad Kelkar.

It will release on Friday along with Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram