Ajay Devgn Meets MS Dhoni, Actor Says 'Cricket, Films Uniting Religion of India'
Ajay Devgn had shared a picture of himself with MS Dhoni on social media. Fans of the two are loving the moment.
Image Courtesy: Ajay Devgn Twitter
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn met Former India captain MS Dhoni and said that cricket and films are the uniting religion of India.
Ajay on Thursday morning shared a photograph of himself on Twitter posing with Dhoni.
He captioned it: "Cricket and Films ... the uniting religion of our country @msdhoni."
Cricket and Films ... the uniting religion of our country @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/yMlEBKZk63
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 9, 2020
The image currently has 765 Retweets and 5.1K Likes.
The 50-year-old actor currently awaits the release of his upcoming film "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior". The film is a special one for him as it will be his 100th Bollywood film.
Directed by Om Raut, the film is about the battle of Sinhagad in 1670 that was fought between Tanhaji Malusare and Udaybhan Singh Rathod. The latter will be played by Saif Ali Khan. The film's cast also includes Kajol and Sharad Kelkar.
It will release on Friday along with Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey.
