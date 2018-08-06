English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ajay Devgn Misses Out Lyricist Swanand Kirkire's Name From Helicopter Eela Trailer, Apologises on Twitter
Ajay took to Twitter to apologise for missing out on Swanand Kirkire's name from the trailer of 'Helicopter Eela'.
Ajay took to Twitter to apologise for missing out on Swanand Kirkire's name from the trailer of 'Helicopter Eela'.
Loading...
Mumbai: Actor Ajay Devgn, who is co-producing Helicopter Eela starring his wife and actress Kajol, has apologised for accidentally missing out the lyricist's name from the film's trailer.
The trailer was launched on Kajol's 44th birthday on Sunday and Ajay took to Twitter to apologise for missing out on Swanand Kirkire's name.
"We accidentally missed out Swanand Kirkire's name as lyricist from 'Helicopter Eela' trailer. Apologies, rectifying it," Ajay tweeted.
To which, Kirkire replied: "Thank you sir! Very graceful on your part."
Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film also stars the National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen, who will be playing Kajol's son.
Written by Mitesh Shah, Helicopter Eela will see Kajol playing a single mother and an aspiring singer. The movie is co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada of Pen India Ltd.
Also Watch
The trailer was launched on Kajol's 44th birthday on Sunday and Ajay took to Twitter to apologise for missing out on Swanand Kirkire's name.
"We accidentally missed out Swanand Kirkire's name as lyricist from 'Helicopter Eela' trailer. Apologies, rectifying it," Ajay tweeted.
We accidentally missed out @swanandkirkire's name as lyricist from Helicopter Eela trailer. Apologies, rectifying it.— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 5, 2018
To which, Kirkire replied: "Thank you sir! Very graceful on your part."
Thank you @ajaydevgn sir for this gesture @HelicopterEela is very close to my heart . https://t.co/eVTecGPem1— Swanand Kirkire (@swanandkirkire) August 5, 2018
Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film also stars the National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen, who will be playing Kajol's son.
Written by Mitesh Shah, Helicopter Eela will see Kajol playing a single mother and an aspiring singer. The movie is co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada of Pen India Ltd.
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Loveratri Trailer: Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain Play Total Strangers in Love
- Rajasthan High Court Acquits Woman of Killing a Child Because She Was PMSing
- Akshay Kumar Played a Fake Reporter and Pulled a Prank on Gold Co-actor Mouni Roy; Watch Video
- A Bunch of People Are Gathering in the Heart of Delhi to Shout 'Kiki, Do You Love Me?'
- Fortnite Bypassing Google Play Store is a Good And Bad Thing
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...