Ajay Devgn on 22 Years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: 'Didn't Think It Would Create History'

Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ has completed 22 years today. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed magnum opus received an overwhelming response from the audience upon its release, thanks to its intense storyline, performances and evergreen songs. On this special occasion, Ajay took to his Instagram account to share priceless photos from the film.

In his post, Ajay mentioned that he is “humbled" with the love and support from the fans. He also said that the team knew they were making a “super-sensitive’" film but they didn’t think that it would create history. Sharing the post on Instagram, Ajay wrote, “22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam; Salman, Sanjay, Ash & I knew we were making a super-sensitive film. Didn’t think though that it would create history. Humbled #22YearsOfHumDilDeChukeSanam #AishwaryaRaiBachchan @BeingSalmanKhan #SanjayLeelaBhansali @bhansali_produc” Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Based on Rashtriyashayar Jhaverchand Meghani’s play Shetal ne Kathe, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam narrates the story of a newly-wed man who discovers that his wife is in love with another man and decides to unite them.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here