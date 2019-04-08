LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Ajay Devgn on Daughter Nysa Being Trolled: Why They Have to Pay the Price of Famous Parents

Recently, Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa was spotted at the airport wearing a blue long hoodie dress. Soon after the pictures made it to social media, the 14-year-old was brutally trolled by netizens.

Updated:April 8, 2019, 1:40 PM IST
Paparazzi culture is still fairly new in our country and every time Bollywood stars step out in public, reporters and photographers are right there with their cameras ready to capture their 'candid moments' which churn out striking headlines and trolls around these stars and their children.

Recently, Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa was spotted at the airport, wearing a blue long hoodie dress. Soon after the pictures made their way to social media, the 14-year-old was trolled with comments, stating that "she forgot to wear her pants."

Addressing the same incident, Devgn told Hindustan Times that the entire family was hurt by it.

"She was wearing such a long shirt and she was also wearing shorts. Now because of the length of the shirt, her shorts weren’t visible and the kid got trolled for that,” Devgn was quoted as saying by HT.

Requesting the paparazzi to keep a distance from the kids, he added, "I don’t know what kind of people these are and because of them, we are paying the price. I request the paparazzi to at least leave the children alone."

He also stated that their children had to pay the price for their famous parents. "Why are they paying the price for their famous parents? I don’t think any child is okay with paparazzi. They want their space. They want to not dress up every time they step out, so it’s very sad when such things happen," said Devgn.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Total Dhamaal with an ensemble cast of Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Ritesh Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey among others. He also has De De Pyaar De lined up, along with Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu in lead roles.



