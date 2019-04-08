English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ajay Devgn on Daughter Nysa Being Trolled: Why They Have to Pay the Price of Famous Parents
Recently, Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa was spotted at the airport wearing a blue long hoodie dress. Soon after the pictures made it to social media, the 14-year-old was brutally trolled by netizens.
Image: Ajay Devgn/Instagram
Loading...
Paparazzi culture is still fairly new in our country and every time Bollywood stars step out in public, reporters and photographers are right there with their cameras ready to capture their 'candid moments' which churn out striking headlines and trolls around these stars and their children.
Recently, Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa was spotted at the airport, wearing a blue long hoodie dress. Soon after the pictures made their way to social media, the 14-year-old was trolled with comments, stating that "she forgot to wear her pants."
Addressing the same incident, Devgn told Hindustan Times that the entire family was hurt by it.
"She was wearing such a long shirt and she was also wearing shorts. Now because of the length of the shirt, her shorts weren’t visible and the kid got trolled for that,” Devgn was quoted as saying by HT.
Requesting the paparazzi to keep a distance from the kids, he added, "I don’t know what kind of people these are and because of them, we are paying the price. I request the paparazzi to at least leave the children alone."
He also stated that their children had to pay the price for their famous parents. "Why are they paying the price for their famous parents? I don’t think any child is okay with paparazzi. They want their space. They want to not dress up every time they step out, so it’s very sad when such things happen," said Devgn.
On the work front, Ajay Devgn is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Total Dhamaal with an ensemble cast of Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Ritesh Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey among others. He also has De De Pyaar De lined up, along with Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu in lead roles.
Recently, Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa was spotted at the airport, wearing a blue long hoodie dress. Soon after the pictures made their way to social media, the 14-year-old was trolled with comments, stating that "she forgot to wear her pants."
Addressing the same incident, Devgn told Hindustan Times that the entire family was hurt by it.
"She was wearing such a long shirt and she was also wearing shorts. Now because of the length of the shirt, her shorts weren’t visible and the kid got trolled for that,” Devgn was quoted as saying by HT.
Requesting the paparazzi to keep a distance from the kids, he added, "I don’t know what kind of people these are and because of them, we are paying the price. I request the paparazzi to at least leave the children alone."
He also stated that their children had to pay the price for their famous parents. "Why are they paying the price for their famous parents? I don’t think any child is okay with paparazzi. They want their space. They want to not dress up every time they step out, so it’s very sad when such things happen," said Devgn.
On the work front, Ajay Devgn is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Total Dhamaal with an ensemble cast of Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Ritesh Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey among others. He also has De De Pyaar De lined up, along with Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu in lead roles.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Karan Johar Lauds Kangana Ranaut, Calls Her 'One of the Best Actresses' in Industry
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: After India, Now Parents in The UAE Demand a Ban on The Battle Royale Game
- PUBG Mobile: Thane Police Warns Group of PUBG Players Who Put up Posters to Mark Their Territory
- Irrfan Khan Posts New Picture from Sets of 'Angrezi Medium', See Here
- Avengers Endgame Press Event Features Empty Chairs for the 'Fallen' Superheroes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results